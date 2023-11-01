Birthday Club
Two men charged in connection to Mt. Vernon Ave. murders enter not guilty plea

By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two of the men charged in connection to the Mount Vernon Avenue murders have pleaded not guilty.

Police say Richard Garrett was the getaway driver for the two other men charged in last month’s double murder.

Court records show Garrett has also been ordered to have no contact with the victim’s families.

He remains in jail on no bond, and is due back in court November 14.

As we’ve previously reported, John Parker was also set to be in court Wednesday.

However, court records show a public defender appeared on his behalf Tuesday.

Records say Parker has pleaded not guilty in the murders of Michael Blankenship and Mitchell Greathouse.

He is due back in court for a review hearing on December 11.

Caden Harms is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Harms is accused of being the lookout for the murders and trying to hide evidence.

He is also being held without bond.

We will update you with anything announced in today’s hearing.

