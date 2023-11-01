Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Trick or Treaters celebrate Halloween in downtown Henderson

Trick or Treaters celebrate Halloween in downtown Henderson
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Trick or Treaters got a head start this evening in downtown Henderson.

The event went until 5 p.m. with local owners giving out candy to all the trick or treaters.

Families say this is a perfect time for family bonding.

“I was even excited myself to leave work and take him down here. It gives me a chance to dress up with him and kind of have a kid moment with him too just to get some quality time in with my nephew and all.”

Trick or Treating for most areas in the Tri-State goes until 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner and Nelli with white deer
Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years
Trevor Bloodworth
Deputies: Several drivers box in drunk driver to keep him from crashing again
Toaharka Allen
Man sentenced to probation in Evansville baby’s death
SWAT serving warrant in connection to Cherry Street shooting
Woman shot in Evansville, police looking for suspect
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween

Latest News

More improvements on the horizon for Evansville neighborhood
More improvements on the horizon for Evansville neighborhood
Early trick-or-treater: Autistic kid finds way around the crowds with community help
Early trick-or-treater: Autistic kid finds way around the crowds with community help
“They’re stealing from kids:” Owensboro Shrine Club reports $10,000+ in equipment stolen from...
Owensboro Shrine Club reports over $10,000 in equipment stolen from clown trailer
Evansville Mayoral Candidates
Check your mailbox: A mayoral candidate slugfest awaits.