Trick or Treaters celebrate Halloween in downtown Henderson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Trick or Treaters got a head start this evening in downtown Henderson.

The event went until 5 p.m. with local owners giving out candy to all the trick or treaters.

Families say this is a perfect time for family bonding.

“I was even excited myself to leave work and take him down here. It gives me a chance to dress up with him and kind of have a kid moment with him too just to get some quality time in with my nephew and all.”

Trick or Treating for most areas in the Tri-State goes until 8 p.m.

