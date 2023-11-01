Trick or Treaters celebrate Halloween in downtown Henderson
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Trick or Treaters got a head start this evening in downtown Henderson.
The event went until 5 p.m. with local owners giving out candy to all the trick or treaters.
Families say this is a perfect time for family bonding.
“I was even excited myself to leave work and take him down here. It gives me a chance to dress up with him and kind of have a kid moment with him too just to get some quality time in with my nephew and all.”
Trick or Treating for most areas in the Tri-State goes until 8 p.m.
