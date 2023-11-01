Traffic Alert: Short-term closures planned for KY 351, US 41

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Some closures are coming for KY 351 and US 41 as officials say progress continues on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

According to a release, those lane closures are expected to begin Thursday, November 2.

They say the closures are so that crews can begin pouring concrete for the deck of the new US 41 northbound bridge over KY 351/2nd St.

Officials say a single lane closure is expected on US 41 northbound at KY 351. The closure will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Short-term lane closures and traffic shifts are possible in both directions of KY 351/2nd St. at the US 41 overpass.

They say those closures are possible between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Drivers in the area are asked to drive with caution.

