Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Traffic Alert: Short-term closures planned for KY 351, US 41

According to a release, those lane closures are expected to begin Thursday, November 2.
According to a release, those lane closures are expected to begin Thursday, November 2.(14 News)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Some closures are coming for KY 351 and US 41 as officials say progress continues on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing.

According to a release, those lane closures are expected to begin Thursday, November 2.

They say the closures are so that crews can begin pouring concrete for the deck of the new US 41 northbound bridge over KY 351/2nd St.

Officials say a single lane closure is expected on US 41 northbound at KY 351. The closure will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Short-term lane closures and traffic shifts are possible in both directions of KY 351/2nd St. at the US 41 overpass.

They say those closures are possible between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Drivers in the area are asked to drive with caution.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner and Nelli with white deer
Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years
EPD responds to head on collision at Kratzville Rd.
EPD responds to head on collision at Kratzville Rd.
Bronson Anderson
Man who shot Owensboro police officer sentenced
Deputy's cruiser involved in crash on Mill Road
Deputy hurt in crash on Mill Rd.
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween

Latest News

Deputy's cruiser involved in crash on Mill Road
Deputy hurt in crash on Mill Rd.
Traffic Alert: Northwest 2nd, Vine St. intersection closing downtown Evansville
Traffic Alert: Northwest 2nd, Vine St. intersection closing downtown Evansville
Traffic Alert: Northwest 2nd, Vine St. intersection closing downtown Evansville
Traffic Alert: Northwest 2nd, Vine St. intersection closing downtown Evansville
Car Crash
Owensboro bypass reopens after dump truck overturns near Interstate 165