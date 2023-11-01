See how law enforcement in Posey County are now listening in on 911 calls

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - When people call 911, especially in emergency situations, every second counts.

Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham knows that, and that’s why he was committed to bringing Live 911 technology into the fold.

“Having the information provided by the complainant could help us determine how they’re going to respond to the complaint,” Sheriff Latham said.

Sheriff Latham says Live 911 is a gamechanger for him and his deputies. It’s a piece of technology he says he found out about through a Facebook post.

“I watched what he [Sheriff Grady Judd] had to say about it and it intrigued me, so I did a little more research and thought, ‘Man this is phenomenal, we’ve got to have this in Posey County,’” Sheriff Latham said.

Live 911 is exactly as it sounds, it’s a live feed of 911 calls between callers and dispatchers, but they’re not the only people on the call.

“It’s really nice to hear the call as dispatch is hearing it in real time,” Posey County Sheriff’s Deputy Tyler Ritzert said.

Deputy Ritzert let us ride along during a part of his shift to show how it all works. A fifth year Posey County Deputy, he says he’s had his fair share of scenes that he rolled up on with questions.

“There has definitely been a couple of calls where you think, ‘well this doesn’t sit right, something’s not right about this situation,’” Deputy Ritzert said.

Deputy Ritzert and his colleagues now benefit from the Live 911 system, listening in on the calls for help that Posey County Dispatch receives whenever they’re on patrol.

“Before dispatch can get the information out the guys are already converging and going to that location,” Sheriff Latham said.

Deputy Ritzert says the calls have been helpful to listen in on, but that he also needs to continue to be aware that situations can change fast.

“You can kind of understand from the caller’s perspective what’s going on, but again that’s just a small, small detail of the bigger picture,” Deputy Ritzert said.

He says it’s also given him an extra feeling of appreciation for the jobs the dispatchers of Posey County do on a daily basis.

“It’s nice to put into perspective what dispatch goes through and what they do,” Deputy Ritzert said. “It’s really nice to have those guys on our side obviously.”

The new technology is already making a difference deputies say, and they want people of the county to know that when you dial 911, they’ll be listening on the other end, and ready to help you once they get on scene.

