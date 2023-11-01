Pregnant together: twin sisters due 1 day apart after infertility struggles

MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WFIE) - Haley and Heather are from Hopkins County and they’ve always been close sisters.

“When you’re twins, you don’t really have a choice,” Heather Vandiver said.

As sisters do, especially as twins, they shared clothes, secrets and unfortunately in their case, heartbreak too.

“It was really really hard. You know you go to appointment after appointment and while you’re waiting you’re sitting and all these women around you have these big pregnant bellies,” Haley Coy said.

Haley and Heather were both diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, or PCOS, as teenagers.

That means getting pregnant wasn’t going to be easy.

“They told me then and there ‘when you get older and want to start a family just know that it’s going to be really difficult and it may not happen at all,’” Haley said.

Knowing struggles were ahead, when Haley got married in 2019, they started trying right away.

“I did five rounds of medication,” she said.

After nothing was working, she and her husband decided to adopt.

“We have a beautiful daughter and now toddler boy,” Haley said.

Heather took a different route after she was married in 2020.

Trying an infertility treatment once that didn’t work.

But then got pregnant.

“Unfortunately, we did lose that baby,” Heather said.

When all hope seemed to be lost, a miracle happened.

“It was positive and I was like ‘oh my gosh,’” Heather said.

Heather was pregnant.

“She flipped it around and showed me her test and I was like ‘oh my gosh’ I was so excited,” Haley said.

Then -- another miracle.

“The realization hit that well I might be too,” Haley said.

She was.

A dream neither of them thought could come true.

“We always wanted to be pregnant at the same time like even as smaller kids playing with babies and stuff like we would always talk about our kids growing up together,” Haley said. “We wanted our kids to be close but as infertility went on it was like, ‘eh maybe that’s not gonna happen.’ So it was definitely a shock that it happened naturally and unplanned for both of us.”

Just when you thought there couldn’t be any more miracles.

Their due dates are only one day apart.

