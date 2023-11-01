Police: Woman arrested after crash in Daviess Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department officials say one person has been arrested after a crash in Daviess County.

According to police, Yasmine Simms is facing one count of second degree assault.

Officials were called to the scene of a crash at Scherm and Dickey Roads.

OPD has not released what they believed caused the crash or why Simms was arrested other than she was booked in connection to the crash.

Police did say that there were only minor injuries in the crash.

