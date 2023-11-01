Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Police: Woman arrested after crash in Daviess Co.

Police: Woman arrested after crash in Daviess Co.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police Department officials say one person has been arrested after a crash in Daviess County.

According to police, Yasmine Simms is facing one count of second degree assault.

Officials were called to the scene of a crash at Scherm and Dickey Roads.

OPD has not released what they believed caused the crash or why Simms was arrested other than she was booked in connection to the crash.

Police did say that there were only minor injuries in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner and Nelli with white deer
Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years
Trevor Bloodworth
Deputies: Several drivers box in drunk driver to keep him from crashing again
Toaharka Allen
Man sentenced to probation in Evansville baby’s death
SWAT serving warrant in connection to Cherry Street shooting
Woman shot in Evansville, police looking for suspect
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween

Latest News

OPS releases school report card testing data
OPS releases school report card testing data
Trick or Treaters celebrate Halloween in downtown Henderson
Trick or Treaters celebrate Halloween in downtown Henderson
More improvements on the horizon for Evansville neighborhood
More improvements on the horizon for Evansville neighborhood
Early trick-or-treater: Autistic kid finds way around the crowds with community help
Early trick-or-treater: Autistic kid finds way around the crowds with community help