EPD officers investigating explosion on Bayard Park Drive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters and police officers were called to a report of a house explosion Wednesday afternoon, according to EFD Division Fire Chief Mike Larson.

Dispatch says this happened in the 1100 block of Bayard Park Drive. Firefighters say they fought a house fire at that location after receiving the call.

We’re told there is heavy fire damage in the basement of the home. There are no suspects or victims.

Officials are still trying to determine what caused the explosion.

14 News is working on getting more information and will keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

