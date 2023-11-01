Birthday Club
EPD officers investigating explosion on Bayard Park Drive

1100 Block of Bayard Park
1100 Block of Bayard Park(WFIE)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters and police officers were called to a report of a house explosion Wednesday afternoon, according to EFD Division Fire Chief Mike Larson.

Dispatch says this happened in the 1100 block of Bayard Park Drive. Firefighters say they fought a house fire at that location after receiving the call.

We’re told there is heavy fire damage in the basement of the home. There are no suspects or victims.

Officials are still trying to determine what caused the explosion.

14 News is working on getting more information and will keep you updated on-air and online with more information.

