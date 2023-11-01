Owensboro trolley changing hours of operation
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Starting Wednesday, November 1, the Owensboro Trolley’s hours will be changing.
Officials say the trolley will now run on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
There will be no service on Monday’s.
Officials say this is a part of the trolly’s new winter hours.
The new hours will be in effect until April 1.
