Owensboro trolley changing hours of operation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Starting Wednesday, November 1, the Owensboro Trolley’s hours will be changing.

Officials say the trolley will now run on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be no service on Monday’s.

Officials say this is a part of the trolly’s new winter hours.

The new hours will be in effect until April 1.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.