Owensboro Transit System offering free rides for Election Day
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Transit System says they will offer free rides on Election Day and Veterans Day.

According to a press release, busses will run from 6:00 a.m. to 7:35 p.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 7.

Meanwhile, the busses will run from 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Veterans Day.

That’s Saturday, November 11.

