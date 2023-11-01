Birthday Club
Owensboro Shrine Club reports over $10,000 in equipment stolen from clown trailer

"They're stealing from kids:" Owensboro Shrine Club reports $10,000+ in equipment stolen from clown trailer
By Liz DeSantis
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Members of the Owensboro Shrine Club say they’re “devastated” after a recent break in at the club’s clown trailer.

Former Owensboro Shrine Club President Jerry Maggard says the theft which happened last weekend was the second of the year.

The Shriner volunteers use the equipment in the trailer to dress up like clowns and hand out balloon animals and spread smiles in order to raise thousands of dollars every year for children’s hospitals across the country.

Maggard says there are about eight volunteers who regularly dress up like clowns.

“We work hard; we take our work very serious,” Maggard said. He says the charity work the club members do is threatened by the thefts.

The most recent theft happened only hours before the Shriners were set to do a gig, according to Maggard.

“When I walked in, I noticed some doors were wide open, and I thought, “Oh goodness, not again,’” said Maggard.

However, Maggard says the real victims aren’t the volunteers.

“They’re not stealing from the Shriners,” Maggard said. “They’re stealing equipment that we make money to support the hospital--basically they’re stealing from the kids.”

While it may look like fun and games, long-time clown and former club president David Havener says the impact goes beyond balloons.

“I had one gentleman at a gig we did earlier this year, and he told me he wouldn’t be here if it hadn’t been for the Shriners’ hospital,” Havener said.

Havener says the gear taken in the most recent break in includes a Honda generator and high-end air compressor used to inflate balloons. He says the club’s last gig was saved by some generous volunteers.

“We had other members call up and tell me, ‘Hey, I’ve got an air compressor if you need it. I’ll bring it to you,’” Havener said.

Havener says not having all the equipment, means the volunteers’ work gets harder, but this doesn’t mean the Shriners plan to close up shop.

“We’re going to do it. Somehow were going to get through it,” said Havener.

Maggard says anyone who wants to donate to help out the Owensboro Shrine Club can reach out to the Temple in Madisonville at (270) 821-3187.

