Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

OPS releases school report card testing data

OPS releases school report card testing data
By Josh Lucca
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Department of Education released all report cards for Kentucky schools, including Owensboro Public Schools.

District Assessment Coordinator Monica Rice stated some of the big changes that took place this year was Estes Elementary School and Foust Elementary School are no longer ‘Targeted Schools of Improvement’ and Owensboro High School is no longer an ‘Additional Targeted School of Improvement’.

Rice says they already have plans in place to improve areas that were not as strong.

”We are just kind of revamping the curriculums we are using and making sure we are focusing on standards aligned instruction practices in each area,” said Rice. “Of course reading and math will always be a focus but we do not want to neglect the other areas.”

Click here for more information on the new Kentucky Report Card data.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner and Nelli with white deer
Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years
Trevor Bloodworth
Deputies: Several drivers box in drunk driver to keep him from crashing again
Toaharka Allen
Man sentenced to probation in Evansville baby’s death
SWAT serving warrant in connection to Cherry Street shooting
Woman shot in Evansville, police looking for suspect
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween

Latest News

Trick or Treaters celebrate Halloween in downtown Henderson
Trick or Treaters celebrate Halloween in downtown Henderson
More improvements on the horizon for Evansville neighborhood
More improvements on the horizon for Evansville neighborhood
Early trick-or-treater: Autistic kid finds way around the crowds with community help
Early trick-or-treater: Autistic kid finds way around the crowds with community help
“They’re stealing from kids:” Owensboro Shrine Club reports $10,000+ in equipment stolen from...
Owensboro Shrine Club reports over $10,000 in equipment stolen from clown trailer