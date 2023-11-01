OPS releases school report card testing data

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Department of Education released all report cards for Kentucky schools, including Owensboro Public Schools.

District Assessment Coordinator Monica Rice stated some of the big changes that took place this year was Estes Elementary School and Foust Elementary School are no longer ‘Targeted Schools of Improvement’ and Owensboro High School is no longer an ‘Additional Targeted School of Improvement’.

Rice says they already have plans in place to improve areas that were not as strong.

”We are just kind of revamping the curriculums we are using and making sure we are focusing on standards aligned instruction practices in each area,” said Rice. “Of course reading and math will always be a focus but we do not want to neglect the other areas.”

Click here for more information on the new Kentucky Report Card data.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.