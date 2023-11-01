Near-Record Lows

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The record low this morning is 25-degrees set in 1993. We tied a record low on Tuesday morning as the low dropped to 25-degrees...matching the record set in 1988.

Mostly sunny and less windy as high temperatures remain in the upper 40s. Tonight, it will be mostly clear as lows dip into the upper 20s.

Thursday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid-50s. Thursday night, mostly clear and not as cold as low temps dip into the mid-30s.

Friday, sunny skies and slightly warmer as high temps sneak into the lower 60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.