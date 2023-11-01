More improvements on the horizon for Evansville neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After accomplishing 7 of their 8 “big ideas” from the last iteration in 2013, the City of Evansville has decided the time has come to create a new Jacobsville Redevelopment Area Plan.

“Jacobsville is a very historic neighborhood with Bosse Field, Main Street going right down the middle of it, and also some of the city’s largest employers,” says Director of Jacobsville Development Ted O’Connell.

Chance Wing is a Jacobsville Resident and has seen changes happen firsthand in the neighborhood.

“I’ve been here for the last four-and-a-half years now going on five,” says Wing, “I’ve seen more police presence around here which is positive. I’ve seen they started to do the hope center right there where the old Burger King used to be. That’s a positive change.”

Still, there’s always room for improvement, including what Wing describes as a problem area, the local park.

“It closes after dusk, but I still see a lot of homeless people and people that are users, standing up there in the tower. I’d like to see more of that go down because I have nieces and nephews,” explains Wing, “we’ve been over there and we’ve found syringes, so that’s something I’d like to see changed, and if they’re gonna allow them to be there? Put out a bin for them where they can throw it away you know what I mean?”

That’s a sentiment O’Connell says he’s 100% behind.

The solution he raised? Attend the upcoming public meetings and share your ideas and concerns so that moving forward, the redevelopment plan can be one that suits the wants and needs of everybody in the neighborhood.

“I think in Jacobsville there’s a bit of planning fatigue, right? This is not the first plan that’s come into place, and it probably won’t be the last plan that comes into place,” acknowledges O’Connell, “I just want everybody to know that there has been some serious progress that has been done over the last five to 10 years, and if you really want this progress to continue, your input is so valuable. We’re sharing the vision of what Jacobsville wants to be, and if you want to be a part of that vision, you want to be a part of the neighborhood, come to this meeting on November 13.”

On November 13, an Open House will be held at Hope City Church from 5-7:30 p.m., and on the 16th, the church will hold a Public Presentation from 5-6:30 P.M. where the city will have designs and ideas based on the feedback they receive in the open house.

For more information on the Jacobsville Area Redevelopment Plan as well as those meetings, click here.

