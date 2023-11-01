Mike Blake wins ‘Man of the Year’ award

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There’s a big honor for a longtime 14 News employee.

Mike Blake was named as the City-County Observer “Man of the Year” award winner.

Evansville Community Leaders gathered at Bally’s for the annual Service Award ceremony Wednesday.

The group handed out three Community Service Awards and a Male and Female of the Year.

Mike Blake received his award for his renown 54 year career in radio and television and his years of service to the community.

”Feeling overwhelmed. Very humbled. You know at my age as a lead dinosaur in television and news. This is my 54th year. Any honor is great. This is off the chart. It was totally unexpected but much appreciated,” said Blake.

In his acceptance speech Blake urged the other award winners and other community leaders to stay engaged Evansville no matter the result of the upcoming elections.

