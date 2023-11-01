Birthday Club
‘Kilo, you will be missed’: Central City Police K-9 dies

Kilo the K9
Kilo the K9(Central City Police)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WFIE) - There is some sad news out of Muhlenberg County.

The Central City Police Department reports its K9, Kilo, has died.

Chief Jason Lindsey tells us Kilo was loved by his family, his department and the community.

The chief says Kilo came to the department last year, after working with McLean County.

Kilo spent his entire 10-year life as a service dog.

Police ask you keep his handler, Officer T. McCoy, in your thoughts and prayers as well.

Central City Police thank Kilo for his hard work and the wonderful memories.

You can click here to hear his End of Watch call.

