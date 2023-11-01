IU student creates 2023 Santa Claus postmark
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Santa Claus, Indiana, post office has picked this year’s Santa postmark.
Every holiday season, for the past 40 years, the post office selects a local student’s drawing for its postmark.
This year, Allison Hoffman won the competition.
Allison is from Spencer County, and she’s a freshman at Indiana State University.
The holiday postmark will be available beginning December 1.
Click here to find out more about this year’s postmark.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.