IU student creates 2023 Santa Claus postmark

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Santa Claus, Indiana, post office has picked this year’s Santa postmark.

Every holiday season, for the past 40 years, the post office selects a local student’s drawing for its postmark.

This year, Allison Hoffman won the competition.

Allison is from Spencer County, and she’s a freshman at Indiana State University.

The holiday postmark will be available beginning December 1.

Click here to find out more about this year’s postmark.

2023 Santa Claus, Ind., holiday postmark (Santa Claus Post Office)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.