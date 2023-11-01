IHSAA TV to stream state final matches

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA announced today that all state final broadcasts, except golf, tennis, and Unified sports, will be broadcast on IHSAA TV.

You can watch on the app or their website, it will cost 15$ per game, the same price as an in-person ticket to the event, or 20$ for an all-access pass.

Make sure to watch in the huddle on Thursday at 7, we will speak with IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig about the change.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.