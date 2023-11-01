Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

IHSAA TV to stream state final matches

IHSAA TV to stream state final matches
By Max Parker
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA announced today that all state final broadcasts, except golf, tennis, and Unified sports, will be broadcast on IHSAA TV.

You can watch on the app or their website, it will cost 15$ per game, the same price as an in-person ticket to the event, or 20$ for an all-access pass.

Make sure to watch in the huddle on Thursday at 7, we will speak with IHSAA commissioner Paul Neidig about the change.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner and Nelli with white deer
Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years
Trevor Bloodworth
Deputies: Several drivers box in drunk driver to keep him from crashing again
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Toaharka Allen
Man sentenced to probation in Evansville baby’s death
SWAT serving warrant in connection to Cherry Street shooting
Woman shot in Evansville, police looking for suspect

Latest News

Castle Knights prepare for Class 3A Volleyball State Championship Match
Castle Knights prepare for Class 3A Volleyball State Championship Match
IHSAA TV to stream state final matches
IHSAA TV to stream state final matches
Castle Knights prepare for Class 3A Volleyball State Championship Match
Castle Knights prepare for Class 3A Volleyball State Championship Match
Veterans Organization to start food box giveaway for veterans
Veterans Organization to start food box giveaway for veterans