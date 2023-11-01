Birthday Club
Evansville Trick-or-Treaters brave the cold on Halloween
By Brady Williams
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State kids were brave as ever as they made their way out to trick-or-treat in one of the coldest Halloweens in recent Evansville history.

Five-year-old Cash was dressed as the Flash, and let folks know that Halloween is great because of the traditions.

“You get to dress up,” he explained before racing down the block to show his speed. “You get candy and you hand out people candy.”

Trick-or-Treaters came out in droves as expected.

“We typically have in the hundreds,” explained Crystal as she handed out candy.

Alabama explained that she was cold while walking the streets dressed as a character from Bob’s Burgers; however, as she put it, “Candy worth it.”

Crystal said it’s always worth it.

“This is a tradition,” she said. “No matter the cold, we’ll be out here handing out candy.”

Trick-or-Treating lasted from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Our Brady Williams was live at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Halloween with Trick or treaters:

