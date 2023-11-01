Early trick-or-treater: Autistic kid finds way around the crowds with community help

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Trick or treating is a tradition that goes back centuries, making Halloween night a night for kids to look forward to.

Putting on a costume of your favorite superhero or movie character and getting free candy is something kids love to do every year.

Keiden Rittenberry is no exception.

For Keiden though, the fun of trick or treating can quickly change to a feeling of being overwhelmed.

“He gets impatient, he gets nervous. If there are long lines he can’t tolerate it. He starts getting upset, starts crying,” said Michelle Rittenberry, Keiden’s mom.

Keiden is autistic which means the trick or treating crowds can turn his impatience for candy into a meltdown.

“Sometimes it goes beyond that to where we’re falling on the ground and not making it through it and it’s just hard for us to do it,” Michelle said.

The cold weather isn’t a big help either.

“Now that it’s cold outside it’s even worse,” Michelle said.

Employees at Boonville City Hall stepped in to help Keiden this Halloween by opening their doors early for Keiden, so just like anyone else, he could enjoy getting his favorite candy.

The Boonville Police Department helped out too.

Leaving Keiden headed home with his own treats before the streets were full of princesses, superheroes, Kens and Barbies.

“(People) don’t think about how it affects the ones that can’t handle the lines and the crowds and the noise. It feels so good there’s a community who comes together to do this for us. It means a lot,” Michelle said.

