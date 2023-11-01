Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Deputies make ‘major breakthrough’ in hunt for Michael Myers

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida got into the Halloween spirit, saying they...
The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida got into the Halloween spirit, saying they finally caught Michael Myers, best known for his many slayings in the “Halloween” franchise.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – One of the most elusive men in history has finally been stopped.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in Florida said they finally caught Michael Myers, best known for his many slayings in the “Halloween” franchise.

The sheriff’s office posted funny photos of a man dressed in a Michael Myers mask, appearing to...
The sheriff’s office posted funny photos of a man dressed in a Michael Myers mask, appearing to be sitting in an interrogation room with deputies.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office)

“SRSO Major Crimes Investigators have just made a major breakthrough in the hunt for Michael Myers,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post. “We’ve apprehended the elusive figure and have brought him in for questioning.”

The sheriff’s office posted funny photos of a man dressed in a Michael Myers mask, appearing to be sitting in an interrogation room with deputies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner and Nelli with white deer
Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years
EPD responds to head on collision at Kratzville Rd.
EPD responds to head on collision at Kratzville Rd.
Bronson Anderson
Man who shot Owensboro police officer sentenced
Deputy's cruiser involved in crash on Mill Road
Deputy hurt in crash on Mill Rd.
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween

Latest News

Holiday cups, drinks and treats are back at Starbucks on Thursday.
Starbucks kicks off the holidays with new drinks and new cups
FILE - FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrives at Manhattan federal court, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023,...
Prosecutor cites ‘pyramid of deceit’ in urging jury to convict FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya...
Dozens of severely wounded, and dual nationals, allowed to flee Gaza as war rages on
The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Criminal charges filed against builder after couple’s ‘barndominium’ dreams go bust