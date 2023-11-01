Birthday Club
DCSO: One person arrested following double county chase

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says a report of three people possibly stealing from cars quickly turned into a double county chase.

Officials say that chase began on Ralph Avenue.

While they were detaining one person, the sheriff says the person tried to fight.

The sheriff says they believe the person was trying to reach for a gun.

As more deputies arrived, the sheriff says a stolen car left the scene, almost hitting deputies.

The sheriff says deputies chased the car to the Twin Bridges in Henderson County where they stopped the chase.

As for the original break in report, deputies say several cars were broken into.

The sheriff says one person is in custody.

