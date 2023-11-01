Birthday Club
Daviess County Commonwealth’s Attorney announces retirement

Bruce Kuegel
Bruce Kuegel(Kentucky Commonwealth Attorneys)
By Aaron Chatman
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Commonwealth’s Attorney Bruce Kuegel has spoken with 14 News and confirms he will retiring at the end of year.

He says that his last day in office will be December 31, 2023.

Kuegel served and prosecuted many during his time as the commonwealth attorney.

He will be passing along several capital murder cases, including a triple-murder investigation from 2019.

14 News is working on getting more information as to who will become the new commonwealth attorney.

