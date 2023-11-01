Birthday Club
City of Owensboro announces the return of ‘Hometown Christmas’

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro announced on Wednesday the return of their Hometown Christmas event.

They say the Hometown Christmas event is an array of festivities in downtown Owensboro designed to celebrate the holiday season.

According to a release, the first part of the event series will be an inaugural tree lighting ceremony.

That ceremony will be held on November 17 at 5 p.m.

A release shows a new decoration is also coming to the riverfront. A bourbon barrel Christmas tree, made from barrels courtesy of Green River Distilling Co.

They say the new tree will light up McConnell Plaza, and will be in addition to the traditional Christmas tree near the fountains in Smothers Park.

The Hometown Christmas series includes Dancing Lights along Veterans Boulevard, the Energy on Ice skating rink on the pier behind the Owensboro Convention Center, the Holiday Stroll downtown, and the Hot Chocolate Hop.

For a full list of Hometown Christmas festivities, you can visit Christmas.Owensboro.org.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

