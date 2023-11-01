Check your mailbox: A mayoral candidate slugfest awaits.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The race to be Evansville’s next mayor is heating up with one week left until Lloyd Winnecke’s successor is named.

With the race coming down to the wire, candidates are trading jabs as Election Day nears.

“They decided they wanted to sling mud, and I responded with 100 percent facts,” Libertarian Candidate Michael Daugherty said.

Daugherty is referring to the Vanderburgh County Republican Party, who just last week, accused Daugherty of not being a city resident, claiming he lived in the county on his horse farm.

[PREVIOUS: Mayoral candidate Michael Daugherty questioned on residency]

“By them sharing what they’re sharing and putting me in the news when my campaign can’t afford to be blasted on news media like theirs are, I welcome it,” Daugherty said.

Daugherty took his turn on offense this week, and he took the fight to the mailbox.

“There were tax warrants for Zack and Natalie Rascher, and I received certified copies from our county clerk,” Daugherty said.

We reached out to Rascher, who in turn, directed us to her response on social media days ago.

That post reads:

Daugherty however says the warrants show financial irresponsibility, saying that it raises questions about Rascher’s ability to handle a multi-million-dollar city budget should she win the election.

“Voters should know that before we put someone in charge of 471-million-dollar budget, we should know how they handle their money, especially with both of them stating that they’re accountants,” Daugherty added.

Rascher called Daugherty a bully in the post, and Indiana Republicans responded with mailers of their own.

The mailer reads ‘Michael Daugherty isn’t a fiscal conservative. He’s a fake.’ The mailer goes on claim Daugherty declared bankruptcy with over $90,000 in credit card and personal debt.

We have reached out to the appropriate parties to corroborate the claims in the mailer.

In the meantime, Democratic Candidate Stephanie Terry’s social media stayed out of the situation, with no posts from her addressing the back-and-forth battle between her opponents.

Wednesday night, all three candidates will participate in a town hall hosted by 14 News and the League of Women Votes of Southwestern Indiana.

The information for that event can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.