Castle Knights prepare for Class 3A Volleyball State Championship Match

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle Knights are preparing for a match against Hamilton Southeastern on Saturday, with the Class 3A State Title on the line. Last weekend, in the state semi-final match, the Knights took down Roncalli three sets to one, to reach a historic program achievement.

“We’re pretty excited about this opportunity,” said Head Coach Dan Watson. “It’s just one of two teams in Castle’s volleyball history that have been able to make it to this final match. They’re selfless, these kids don’t just talk about it, they live it. I think anytime your beliefs and your actions match, you have a pretty powerful recipe for success. We want our preparation, we want our intensity, our focus, to be exactly the same as it was back in July when we first started.”

The Knights have won their last 8 matches, and put up 34 wins overall this year, with just three losses, and went undefeated in SIAC conference play.

“We’ve put in a lot of hard work and time,” said Junior Addisen Gallentine. “Every single rep this season has all added up to this moment, and it’s really neat to get this opportunity to compete at this level. Our focus has definitely been on our defense, setting up a strong block and making smart decisions defensively. We have to remember to keep our energy up and come together between each point. We’re going to have points that go against us, but we have to reset and mentally be prepared for it to be a long match.”

The Knights take on Hamilton Southeastern on Saturday at 6.

