Bringing spooky season to school: Halloween inside Loge Elementary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Halloween, kids still need to go to school before they can go trick or treating. Local teachers use the day to get the kids excited about learning.

Amid all the candy and costumes, the faculty at Loge Elementary found ways to make Halloween an educational experience for the kids. To start with, each kid’s costume was inspired by a book, and some students chose their costume as a way to showcase what they love.

“I want to say that dinosaurs are my favorite things,” said first grader Porter Whitney, who was fittingly dressed as a dinosaur.

Others saw themselves in a book character.

“Because she acts like me,” said fifth grader Maliah Mayes, who came dressed Junie B. Jones. “I’m a sassy girl.”

Some chose their costume based on a book which inspires them.

“‘Goodnight Stories for Rebel Girls,’ it’s basically just a book of independent women who changed the world,” said fifth grader Julia Weflen, who was dressed as historical pirate Jacquotte Delahaye.

Others had simpler reasons for their costumes.

“I just thought about it because it’s Halloween,” said third grader Wesley Whyte, whose costume made it look as though he was riding a rocket.

The spooky fun extended to the classrooms, including for the preschool students. Their teachers say their days are usually very structured, but the holiday gave them an opportunity to focus a day on fun along with instruction.

“It just gives them time to be kids,” said preschool teacher Lindsey Stroud. “They’re so little, and they need this play time to learn social skills and learn how to play with their people and to get their wiggles out. Having them sit at this age isn’t really developmentally appropriate, so we’re just trying to help them just to be kids.”

Some parts of the day looked very different from a regular day. One third grade class transformed their room into a haunted house and invited other classes to come and face the terror they had prepared.

The kindergarten even took the fun outside the school. They spent the morning visiting and singing at a nearby nursing home.

The faculty say they enjoy using days like Halloween to get kids excited about learning, and they say it’s just as much fun for them.

“We just get excited as well,” said Loge Elementary Principal Lynn Pierce. “We love seeing the smiling faces on the kids coming in. We know they’re ready to learn and happy to learn today.”

The day even included a bit of trick or treating as the kindergarten and preschool students paraded through the halls.

Thinking of all the fun to come, the students couldn’t help but share their favorite parts of the holiday.

“Getting to trick or treat with your friends,” said Mayes.

“All the scary stuff and the candy,” said Whitney.

“Candy,” said Whyte.

“The candy,” said Weflen.

“Halloween is great!” said Whyte.

If all that sounds like fun and you’re worried what the kids are up to next, don’t worry: Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner.

