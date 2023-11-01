Big Brothers and Big Sister hoping to raise thousands from bowling event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Big Brothers and Big Sisters announced their largest fundraiser Bowl For Kids’ Sake for 2024

Their goal is to raise up to $150,000. Bowl For Kids’ Sake will take place at Franklin Lanes, Showplace Family Entertainment Center and Posey Lanes.

This money will help give kids a chance to see what future they could have and what they can pursue.

“So many of our kids don’t know what’s out there, so as an agency we want to provide what future can look like for for these kids. explains Ryan Scott, executive director. “Just a tiny glimpse and then to provide the support to help those kids for the future.”

From this event, they are hoping they’ll get more people to be part of the program.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.