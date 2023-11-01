Birthday Club
An up-and-coming entrepreneur: 11-year-old opens pop-up shop

11-year-old opens pop-up shop in Evansville
By Robinson Miles
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An 11-year-old girl in Evansville opened a business with the help of her mom, and she’s using it not only to make money, but also to help those in need.

When you visit Bourbon Barrel Boutique, at the back of the store you’ll often find Rhanda Carlile along with her eleven-year-old daughter Charlee. Rhanda is a local entrepreneur who sells a range of products in the store, and she says Charlee always enjoys being involved.

“She’s always excited to help me and come to work with me, so I’m like, ‘okay, well maybe we can have something just for you,’” said Rhanda.

With that in mind, she helped her to open Bombshell by Charlee, selling body scrub, body pudding, and whipped body soap. Charlee says her own pop-up shop was a natural fit after helping her mom sell her own products.

“I like making people happy because I like when people get stuff they enjoy,” said Charlee.

Rhanda says she’s encouraged Charlee to be independent and try to be like other strong, female business owners they know. Rhanda says Charlee is always up to the challenge, and having such a headstrong kid can sometimes be its own challenge.

“Sometimes I laugh at myself because I think, ‘I created this,’ because she is so strong-minded that she knows exactly what she wants to do, so we can butt heads, for sure,” said Rhanda. “We might fight a little bit as coworkers, but I’m extremely proud of her.”

Aside from making money, Charlee also wanted her business to help others. Every time she sells a product, she donates one dollar to the homeless veterans center in Evansville. She also gets what she sells from a family business owned by veterans.

She says it means a lot to help those in need.

“It makes me happy giving them money because they need it more than I do, and they need a home too,” said Charlee.

She says, so far, her customers haven’t had a problem buying from someone so young, but that might be because of all her experience.

“I don’t know, they probably see me all the time over here, constantly trying to sell them everything,” said Charlee.

She says she’s working on a website to help sell her products, but until then you’ll have to come down to Bourbon Barrel Boutique.

