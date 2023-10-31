Windy & Cold

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Freeze Warning is in effect until 9:00 a.m. The record low is 25-degrees set in 1988. We are experiencing the coldest temperatures since March 19th.

Frost early then sunny and breezy as high temps only reach the mid-40s. Halloween evening, clear skies as lows dip into the upper 30s. Tonight, mostly clear as lows dip into the mid-20s. The record low is 25-degrees set in 1993.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and less breezy as high temperatures remain in the mid-40s.  Wednesday night, mostly clear as lows dip into the upper 20s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

