Veterans Organization to start food box giveaway for veterans

By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro-Daviess County Veterans Organization is preparing to start a program to deliver monthly food boxes to veteran families.

The food boxes will be given in partnership with the Tri-State Food Bank on November 9.

Organizers say they plan to make the giveaway a monthly event.

Food boxes will include canned goods and other nonperishable items.

Pamela Smith-Wright, the chairperson for the veterans organization, says more than 120 families have already signed up.

“There’s a lot of our veterans who may have a hard time having food in their home, so this is for them and their families, so these boxes will have all kinds of canned goods and pastas and that kinds of stuff,” said Smith-Wright. “It’s just a helping hand for our veterans.”

Smith-Wright says families that are interested in participating in the food box giveaways can sign up at any of the veteran service organizations in town.

