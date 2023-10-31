Birthday Club
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

10/31 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT
(WFIE) - This morning we’re learning a Haubstadt man is seriously hurt after his home caught fire early Monday morning.

General Motors and the United Auto Workers Union have reached a tentative agreement. It sets the stage for the strikes to end soon.

As war rages in Gaza, lawmakers here in the U.S. are set to begin a debate Tuesday morning over sending financial aid to Israel and other U.S. allies.

It’s the last day of October but for millions of Americans it’s going to feel like December.

We’ll have tips all morning long on how you can stay safe and warm this Halloween.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

