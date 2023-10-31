Tri-State domestic violence survivor shares path to healing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, we took the time this October to break down how domestic violence isn’t limited to physical abuse.

October is marked as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, statistics indicate that you or someone you know has experienced violence from an intimate partner.

“1 in 3 women in the country are affected by domestic violence and 1 in 5 men,” said Oasis Shelter executive director, Andrea Robinson. “When an individual is in a domestic violence situation, they don’t always know. We have to make sure we are talking about it because people are losing their hands at domestic violence.”

The United States Department of Justice defines domestic violence as a pattern of abusive behavior in any relationship that is used by one partner to gain or maintain power and control over another.

Andrea Robinson is the executive director of Oasis Shelter, a home in Owensboro that helps victims of domestic violence throughout the Green River Area district.

“We serve women, men, LGBTQ, it is completely inclusive, so we serve all victims of domestic violence,” said Robinson. “Last year we experienced 18 deaths related to victims at the hands of their perpetrators. 14 of those were gun violence.

That number 18 is just in Kentucky alone. The murder of 16-year-old Owensboro High school student Gaymee Paw, who was killed by an intimate partner in June of 2023.

“It’s not ok, it’s not ok to live in violence. It’s not ok for our children to live in violence,” said Robinson.

The United States Department of Justice gives examples of what domestic violence could look like. It includes any behaviors that intimidate, manipulate, humiliate, isolate, frighten, terrorize, coerce, threaten, blame, or hurt someone.

“Your silence is not going to protect you,” Robinson said.

Oasis Shelter executive director Atinuke Wilhite was not physically wounded by her abuser; however she is a survivor.

“A husband brought me here from Nigeria, but unfortunately the marriage did not work,” said Wilhite. “That’s what led me in going to the oasis shelter.”

October of 2023 marks 9 years that Wilhite fled her marriage with only the clothes on her back.

“I just had to flee the marriage and go to oasis,” Wilhite said. “I was being traumatized that it was affecting me mentally and I didn’t realize it until later.

For almost two years, Oasis helped Wilhite gain education, identification, and confidence to get back on her feet and move forward with her life.

“Oasis is just part of my life. There are a lot of things I experienced in that program,” said Wilhite. “That program I was taught how to recognize unhealthy relationships. Now if I’m in a relationship I can identify all the red flags that would tell me that this was a no-go area.”

Robinson shares that just because you reach out for help doesn’t mean that you have go into shelter or commit to anything.

“Educate yourself,” Robinson suggests. “Get help in safety planning and finding out what resources are available.

You may feel that you have obstacles that may prevent you from being able to get out but there may be an answer, there will be an answer and someone will be able to assist you at your own pace and when you’re ready.

“To the glory of God, I can drive now, I have my own vehicle, I have my own home, I am no longer a homeless person,” said Wilhite. “So, I thank God for the Oasis program.

Wilhite encourages anyone who may be experiencing domestic violence in any form, that there is hope.

“If you are going through a relationship and you think it is affecting you emotionally, financially or mentally please seek help. Talk to somebody, it’s not easy for someone to do it all alone,” said Wilhite.

Wilhite is looking forward to welcoming her 4 boys to Nigeria into America, so they are all able to be back together again.

