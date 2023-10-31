Traffic Alert: Road work to last several weeks near Stringtown and Diamond Ave.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The area of Stringtown Avenue and Diamond Avenue will have their streets reduced to local traffic only.

The road closure is a part of the Wansford Yard Life Station project.

Portions of Stringtown, Parkland, Evans and Olmstead Avenues are reduced to local traffic only beginning Tuesday.

The work is expected to go for the next six week or so.

