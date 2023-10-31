Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Traffic Alert: Road work to last several weeks near Stringtown and Diamond Ave.

WFIE Traffic Alert
WFIE Traffic Alert(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The area of Stringtown Avenue and Diamond Avenue will have their streets reduced to local traffic only.

The road closure is a part of the Wansford Yard Life Station project.

Portions of Stringtown, Parkland, Evans and Olmstead Avenues are reduced to local traffic only beginning Tuesday.

The work is expected to go for the next six week or so.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner and Nelli with white deer
Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years
Trevor Bloodworth
Deputies: Several drivers box in drunk driver to keep him from crashing again
Toaharka Allen
Man sentenced to probation in Evansville baby’s death
SWAT serving warrant in connection to Cherry Street shooting
Woman shot in Evansville, police looking for suspect
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween

Latest News

Veterans Organization to start food box giveaway for veterans
Veterans Organization to start food box giveaway for veterans
UE art students selling chili this Halloween to fund local food pantry
UE art students selling chili this Halloween to fund local food pantry
Having a fun, safe Halloween: EPD shares safety tips for trick or treating
Having a fun, safe Halloween: EPD shares safety tips for trick or treating
Another new trial date set for Warrick Co. Sheriff’s deputy
Another new trial date set for Warrick Co. Sheriff’s deputy
Deputy hurt in crash on Mill Rd.
Deputy hurt in crash on Mill Rd.