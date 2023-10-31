Birthday Club
Owensboro Football primed for another deep playoff run
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OWENSBORO (WFIE) - We start on the gridiron, where the high school football playoffs in Indiana, are in full swing, but down in Kentucky, they’re just now beginning. First round games kick off on Friday, and as always, expectations are high, for Owensboro Senior High.

The Red Devils are rolling into the postseason, having won five out of their last six games. That coming, after they dropped three out of their first four, to some very tough competition. Head coach Jay Fallin, says that really toughened them up, and they’ve played much better, in winning their district championship.

“We felt like those early games would give us the experience that we needed against great competition to have a chance to be playing well this time of year, said Coach Fallin. “Stumbled a couple weeks ago against Madisonville down there, but bounced back nicely against Henderson and excited for the opportunity to be headed into the playoffs, with a chance to host a couple home playoff games.” “I feel like it’s shaped us into the team we are today, made us learn from the mistakes, and gave us what we needed to do in the season,” said OHS junior Dereon Crowe. Owensboro is no stranger to deep playoff runs. Three years ago, the Devils made it to state, and the last two seasons, they made it to the semifinals. Overall, they have four state titles, and four runner-up finishes.

“From the time we start lifting weights in January, on through spring ball, June workouts, preseason, and then as the season gets rolling, we wanna set ourselves up so that we’re giving ourselves the best opportunity possible, to be playing our best football this time of year,” said Coach Fallin. “5A is as good and as deep as any class in Kentucky, and once you get through the first round of the playoffs, there’s no easy games.”

”It’s the start of the playoffs, we respect everybody. So we just gotta work day by day and look at the film and see what we have going on and stay working,” said Crowe. “I feel like we have some great chances, great players, and we have a chance to do something great this year. " Owensboro hosts Ohio County, in the first round of the playoffs, Friday.

Touchdown Live Player of the Week Nominees- Week 11
USI Men's Soccer ends season on a high note