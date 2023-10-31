Near-record cold again Wednesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures dropped to 25 at Evansville Regional Airport on Tuesday morning, tying the record low from 1988. More cold temperatures on the way through Thursday morning. Clear skies on Tuesday night will lead to a near-record low of 26. The record for Wednesday morning is 25, set in 1993. Highs will stay in the upper 40s on Wednesday with partly sunny skies. Thursday will start in the upper 20s, but afternoon highs will recover into the middle 50s. Friday and the weekend will bring more seasonable temps with lows in the 40s and highs in the mid 60s. Rain chances appear on Monday and Tuesday.

