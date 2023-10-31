Man who shot Owensboro police officer set to be sentenced

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Rockport man who pled guilty to shooting an Owensboro police officer is set to be sentenced today.

According to Commonwealth Attorney Bruce Kuegel, Bronson Anderson pleaded guilty in September to several felony charges.

Court records show those include robbery and attempted murder of a police officer.

Kuegel says they are recommending he be sentenced to 35 years in prison.

We will update you as soon as that information is released.

