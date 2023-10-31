Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Lego unveils 4,000-piece Natural History Museum set

The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.
The new Natural History Museum Lego set features 4,000 pieces.(Lego)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Lego has unveiled its largest model set by piece count.

The new brick building is a replica of the Natural History Museum.

It comes with dual atriums and a removable roof and middle floor.

Inside the building, exhibits include a giant brachiosaurus skeleton, dinosaur eggs, and geodes.

There’s also a large map of the planet showing the projected orbit of a new rocket.

In total, the set has 4,000 pieces.

It’s currently available for pre-order and officially goes on sale Dec. 1.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner and Nelli with white deer
Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years
Trevor Bloodworth
Deputies: Several drivers box in drunk driver to keep him from crashing again
Toaharka Allen
Man sentenced to probation in Evansville baby’s death
SWAT serving warrant in connection to Cherry Street shooting
Woman shot in Evansville, police looking for suspect
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween

Latest News

File -- Bridgette Wilson-Sampras and Pete Sampras attend a boxing match at the Thomas & Mack...
Bridgette Wilson-Sampras battling ovarian cancer, husband Pete Sampras says
FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental...
FBI director warns about threats to Americans by those inspired by the Hamas attack on Israel
Cornell University
Suspect in custody for posting online threats about Jewish students at Cornell University
Jacob Lew, former treasury secretary under President Barack Obama, testifies during a Senate...
Senate confirms Jacob Lew as US ambassador to Israel