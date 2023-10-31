Ind. pumpkin carver honors Sgt. Heather Glenn

HANCOCK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A dispatcher in central Indiana has another special talent - pumpkin carving.

Jon Bullman is a dispatcher in Hancock County, Indiana. That’s just east of Indianapolis.

Bullman has carved several pumpkins that feature various law enforcement badges. They represent officers in Indiana who have died in the line of duty.

One of those pumpkins is in honor of Tell City Police Sergeant Heather Glenn who was shot and killed in July.

The pumpkins have been on display at Tuttle Orchard, but officials say they will be given to the officers’ families.

Pumpkin with Tell City Police badge in honor of Sgt. Heather Glenn (Hancock County 911 Center)

