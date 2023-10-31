Birthday Club
Ind. pumpkin carver honors Sgt. Heather Glenn

Pumpkins carved by Dispatcher Jon Bullman in Hancock County, Indiana
Pumpkins carved by Dispatcher Jon Bullman in Hancock County, Indiana(Hancock County 911 Center)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HANCOCK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A dispatcher in central Indiana has another special talent - pumpkin carving.

Jon Bullman is a dispatcher in Hancock County, Indiana. That’s just east of Indianapolis.

Bullman has carved several pumpkins that feature various law enforcement badges. They represent officers in Indiana who have died in the line of duty.

One of those pumpkins is in honor of Tell City Police Sergeant Heather Glenn who was shot and killed in July.

[Previous: Tell City community remembering Sgt. Glenn]

The pumpkins have been on display at Tuttle Orchard, but officials say they will be given to the officers’ families.

Pumpkin with Tell City Police badge in honor of Sgt. Heather Glenn
Pumpkin with Tell City Police badge in honor of Sgt. Heather Glenn(Hancock County 911 Center)
Pumpkin with Tell City Police badge in honor of Sgt. Heather Glenn
Pumpkin with Tell City Police badge in honor of Sgt. Heather Glenn(Hancock County 911 Center)

