Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Here’s where you can vote in Daviess County

Here’s where you can vote in Daviess County
Here’s where you can vote in Daviess County(Source: MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County city officials have officially released locations for residents to come and vote.

According to the Daviess County Clerk’s Office, early voting is set to begin November 2-4.

Officials say early voters can cast their ballots at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

In-Person Absentee Voting will be held at the Clerk’s Office from October 25 – November 1. 

They say that will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. , and voters must select an eligible reason they cannot appear at the polls on Election Day.

On Election Day, which is on November 7, city officials say residents will be able to vote at any of the 14 polling locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those locations are:

  • Owensboro Sportscenter: 1215 Hickman Avenue, Owensboro
  • H.L. Neblett Community Center – Gym: 801 W 5th Street, Owensboro
  • Owensboro Christian Church – Entrance E.: 2818 New Hartford Road, Owensboro
  • Third Baptist Church – Gym: 527 Allen Street, Owensboro
  • Daviess County Middle School – Cafeteria: 3901 Fairview Drive, Owensboro
  • Audubon Elementary School – Gym: 300 Worthington Road, Owensboro
  • Legacy Church (Former Malco Theater): 5333 Frederica Street, Owensboro
  • Yellow Creek Baptist Church – Gym: 5741 Highway 144, Thruston
  • St. Martin’s Parish Hall: 5856 Highway 81, Rome
  • Masonville Baptist Church: 6601 US 231, Masonville
  • St. Mary Magdalene Parish Hall: 7232 Highway 56, Sorgho
  • Whitesville Baptist Church – Fellowship Hall: 10167 Highway 54, Whitesville
  • Mary Carrico Catholic School – Gym: 9546 Highway 144, Knottsville
  • Utica Fire Department: 146 Highway 140, Utica

Officials say a drop box for absentee ballots will be located in Room 107 at the Daviess County Clerk’s Office.

You can view the map below for all 14 of the voting locations.

For those who are interested, you can find more information regarding elections in Daviess County here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Noah Goeppner and Nelli with white deer
Hunter harvests white deer in Spencer Co. after watching him for 3 years
Trevor Bloodworth
Deputies: Several drivers box in drunk driver to keep him from crashing again
SWAT serving warrant in connection to Cherry Street shooting
Woman shot in Evansville, police looking for suspect
Toaharka Allen
Man sentenced to probation in Evansville baby’s death
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween

Latest News

14 News to host live Virtual Town Hall
14 News to host live Virtual Town Hall
LNL Breaking News: State Department Issues Worldwide Caution
Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Governor Andy Beshear
Ky Governor Candidates debate held Tuesday night
Fact✓Check | Do Ky. gov. candidates' claims on education make the grade?
Fact✓Check | Do Kentucky governor candidates’ claims on education make the grade?