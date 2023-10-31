Here’s where you can vote in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County city officials have officially released locations for residents to come and vote.

According to the Daviess County Clerk’s Office, early voting is set to begin November 2-4.

Officials say early voters can cast their ballots at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

In-Person Absentee Voting will be held at the Clerk’s Office from October 25 – November 1.

They say that will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. , and voters must select an eligible reason they cannot appear at the polls on Election Day.

On Election Day, which is on November 7, city officials say residents will be able to vote at any of the 14 polling locations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those locations are:

Owensboro Sportscenter: 1215 Hickman Avenue, Owensboro

H.L. Neblett Community Center – Gym: 801 W 5th Street, Owensboro

Owensboro Christian Church – Entrance E.: 2818 New Hartford Road, Owensboro

Third Baptist Church – Gym: 527 Allen Street, Owensboro

Daviess County Middle School – Cafeteria: 3901 Fairview Drive, Owensboro

Audubon Elementary School – Gym: 300 Worthington Road, Owensboro

Legacy Church (Former Malco Theater): 5333 Frederica Street, Owensboro

Yellow Creek Baptist Church – Gym: 5741 Highway 144, Thruston

St. Martin’s Parish Hall: 5856 Highway 81, Rome

Masonville Baptist Church: 6601 US 231, Masonville

St. Mary Magdalene Parish Hall: 7232 Highway 56, Sorgho

Whitesville Baptist Church – Fellowship Hall: 10167 Highway 54, Whitesville

Mary Carrico Catholic School – Gym: 9546 Highway 144, Knottsville

Utica Fire Department: 146 Highway 140, Utica

Officials say a drop box for absentee ballots will be located in Room 107 at the Daviess County Clerk’s Office.

You can view the map below for all 14 of the voting locations.

For those who are interested, you can find more information regarding elections in Daviess County here.

