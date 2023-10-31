Having a fun, safe Halloween: EPD shares safety tips for trick or treating

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Tuesday, it’s Halloween! A day meant for children to celebrate, dress up, and go trick or treating.

Our 14 News team caught up with EPD Sgt. Anna Gray who highlighted key points for families and kids to remember.

If you’re out trick or treating this evening, it’s a good idea to have lights with you.

Where ever they are, just make sure they are visible to drivers.

Also make sure to remind your kids to only cross at crosswalks.

“So, the biggest thing is traffic and make sure you still teach your kids to cross at the crosswalks,” Sgt. Gray said.. “And then for drivers as well look for those kids who might be darting between cars and not crossing where they’re supposed to, slow down especially when you’re going up and down the streets that are really busy with kids.”

Another point Sgt. Gray talked about was when you’re going door to door.

She says it’s important not to enter the home.

Even though it will be cold outside, it’s always better to stay on the safe side.

As it gets later, trick or treating should start wrapping up.

Sgt. Gray said this should be around 8 p.m. or 9 p.m.

This way, neighbors don’t have to worry about opening their door that late, and so children can get home safe.

