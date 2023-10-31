Birthday Club
Gibson Co. non-profit gets $292K grant to help children in foster care

The Isaiah 1:17 Project
The Isaiah 1:17 Project
By WFIE Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A non-profit in Gibson County is getting a big boost for their program serving foster families.

Officials with the Isaiah 1:17 Project say they’ve been awarded a three-year, $292,000 grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.

The money will be used for their Fortifying Fostering Families (F3) Program, which they say supports fostering families with proven methods that help change the futures of children needing care.

“Those who are qualified and trained to serve as fostering families are a limited and valuable community resource,” said Executive Director Marcia Lambert. “Fostering is not easy. Our Southwest Indiana community is a place where every child who needs foster care and every kinship and fostering family who steps in needs to be intentionally and fully supported by the collaborative care of loving and compassionate church and community members.”

F3 is just one of The Isaiah 1:17 Project’s programs. They serve 11 southwestern Indiana counties including Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Greene, Knox, Orange, Perry, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, and Warrick Counties.

