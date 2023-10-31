Evansville man turning run-down woods into charity haunted trail

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has taken it on himself to make some unused land a haunted attraction to raise money for the Ronald McDonald House.

“It’s going to be plenty of scares. Might be a werewolf or two, you never can tell,” said Mike Hamilton

Hamilton is turning the little patch of woods behind his house into a haunted patch of woods. He said he got the idea for this about ten years ago.

He says it sits on an easement area off the dead end of Conlin.

“I think there might be some zombies over here,” said Hamilton. “They’re not here yet, but they’re going to be here.”

Hamilton says the zombies are the least of the worries.

“If you notice all the trash, no one takes care of this. No one does,” said Hamilton explained. “The city does not care about this.”

Hamilton says the whole stretch has become a mess.

“Look at all these tires and stuff, they hold mosquitos, this area’s a dumping zone,” Hamilton said.

Hamiton says he’s seen folks in here who maybe shouldn’t be, and animals nest in some of the trash. He says there are rats, possums and raccoons to name a few.

“Frankenstein’s going to come out behind you there,” said Hamilton.

He has some friends and his mother helping to clean it up so they can operate on Halloween, and hopefully folks will realize it needs work.

“Everything about the neighborhood’s gone bad,” said Hamilton.

With this event, they hope to bring the community together and hopefully raise some money.

“We’re donating it. We’re going to charge five dollars,” said Hamilton. “Every kid gets a bag of candy, and all the money goes to the Ronald McDonald house out in front of St. Vincent for the kids.”>

Hamilton says he hopes to have everything ready to go on Halloween night.

