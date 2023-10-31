EPD responds to head on collision at Kratzville Rd.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police Department officials say they responded to a report of a head on collision Tuesday evening in Evansville.

According to an on duty sergeant, the collision was reported at the 3500 block of Kratzville Road.

Police say both parties were injured during the collision.

Officials say Kratzville Road is completely closed off.

According to police, they are detouring traffic into Locus Hill Cemetery around the accident.

We will update you as this story develops.

