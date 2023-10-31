Coat-A-Kid program kicks off Tuesday at Hebron Elementary

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The cold months are now upon us, which means children in the Evansville area will need coats to bundle up.

On Tuesday morning, the annual coat-a-kid program kicked off at Hebron Elementary.

The campaign is aimed at collecting new and used coats for children in need.

Don’s Claytons Dry-Cleaning cleans the donated coats and then hands them out to kids.

President of Don’s cleaning Bryan Schmitt says they usually collect over three thousands coats each year.

“Watching a child shiver be cold out waiting for the bus or walking to school that’s a hard thing to see,” said Schmitt. “I have two school age children myself and every morning its where your coat please get it on, and please make sure it get back.”

People can donate coats at any Don’s cleaning locations through the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.