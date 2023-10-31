Birthday Club
Check it out: A list of trick or treat events happening in Tri-State

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 7:47 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There are several trick or treating events happening in the Tri-State.

In Henderson, downtown trick or treating will start Tuesday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. in the Central Business District.

The “Boo in Boonville” event is also happening Tuesday night.

Groups will be passing out candy around the square from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, outlying areas will be passing candy out from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

In Evansville, police are recommending kids trick or treat between the hours of 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m.

[Related Story: Having a fun, safe Halloween: EPD shares safety tips for trick or treating]

Finally in Owensboro, the event happening at Kendall Perkins Park has been moved due to the cold weather.

It will now be at the HL Neblett Center starting at 5:00 p.m.

