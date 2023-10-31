Big Rivers holds groundbreaking for new transmission operations center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Big Rivers held a groundbreaking for New Transmission Operations Center in Owensboro.

The new facility is a $57 million project for creating more space for employees to work and provide more for the community.

The center will feature new garages, a warehouse, and a control room to accommodate up to 70 employees who operate or work on Big Rivers’ transmission system.

Bob Berry states this is the best way to connect with the community.

“Our employees are engaged in the community because we are part of the community so you’ll see us a lot of volunteers out for the not for profits and for some of the different boards around and so I think the community will appreciate all the things that we bring,” said Berry.

Construction is set to be complete by summer of 2025.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.