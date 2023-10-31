Birthday Club
14 News to host live Virtual Town Hall
By Steve Mehling
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With election day a week from Tuesday, 14 News is preparing for a live virtual town hall to help the community decide on who should be Evansville’s next mayor.

Between hearing your question submissions and working with the league of women voters, we’re taking your questions to the candidates.

The candidates for mayor are Republican Natalie Rascher, Libertarian Michaël Daugherty, and Democrat Stephanie Terry.

League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana co-president Terry McEuen knows people may have already cast their ballot, but is excited to bring this to the stage for those still making their decision.

”I think by having our local voters put the issues they’re seeing or feeling in their own words, it just helps drive home the point of what kind of issues people face locally, and what our local candidates can potentially do about that.”

You can submit your questions below and have until Tuesday to do so.

The town hall will take place on Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

