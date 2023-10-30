Birthday Club
ZZ Top and Lynyrd Sknyrd announce performance coming to Evansville

By Monica Watkins
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - ZZ Top and LLynyrd Sknyrd have announced 36 additional appearances of their joint co-headlining tour, “The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour”, which now includes a stop in Evansville.

According to a press release, the tour is set to kick off in Savannah, Georgia on Friday, March 8.

The performance will make it’s way to the Ford Center on April, 12, 2024.

Officials say the artist pre-sale tickets begin on Tuesday, October 31 at 10 a.m. and will be available until 10 p.m. on Thursday, November 2.

Public sale tickets begin at 10 a.m. Friday, November 3.

For more information, you can visit lynyrdskynyrd.com.

