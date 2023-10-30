Woman shot in Evansville, police looking for suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for a woman accused of shooting another woman Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers say the call came in shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Police tell us the woman was shot in the abdomen at Buckner Towers on Cherry Street.

They say she was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they believe they know who the shooter is.

Police say SWAT team members served a warrant in connection to the case at another home on Cherry Street, but they weren’t able to find the suspect.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.