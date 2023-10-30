Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Woman shot in Evansville, police looking for suspect

SWAT serving warrant in connection to Cherry Street shooting
SWAT serving warrant in connection to Cherry Street shooting(Anonymous)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for a woman accused of shooting another woman Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers say the call came in shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Police tell us the woman was shot in the abdomen at Buckner Towers on Cherry Street.

They say she was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Police say they believe they know who the shooter is.

Police say SWAT team members served a warrant in connection to the case at another home on Cherry Street, but they weren’t able to find the suspect.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Kendall Radford
Sheriff: Man wanted in Louisville stabbing slits his own throat at end of Ohio Co. police chase
Evelynn Freels
Funeral plans set for little girl hit by car in Henderson
Man breaks out cruiser window, fights Ohio Co. Sheriff for 12 minutes, Sheriff says
Car shot at several times in Evansville

Latest News

Car Crash
Crash closes lanes of Owensboro bypass
Crash in front of Ellis Park
Crash diverts traffic into Ellis Park parking lot
Trevor Bloodworth
Deputies: Several drivers box in drunk driver to keep him from crashing again
Update: Jeepers replace money from stolen tip jar, and then some
Update: Jeepers replace money from stolen tip jar, and then some