Windy & Colder

Tonight: Record Low Temps
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Freeze Warning is in effect from this evening until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Today, rain ending early then windy and colder as high temps only reach the mid40s. Tonight, clear skies and bitter cold as lows drop into the mid-20s. The record low is 25-degrees set in 1988.
Tuesday, frost early then sunny and breezy as high temps only reach the mid-40s. Halloween evening, clear skies as lows dip into the upper 30s. Tuesday night, mostly clear as lows dip into the mid-20s. The record low is 25 degrees set in 1993.
Wednesday, mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly as high temperatures remain in the mid-40s. Wednesday night, mostly clear as lows dip into the upper 20s.
