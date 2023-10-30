Windy & Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Freeze Warning is in effect from this evening until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Today, rain ending early then windy and colder as high temps only reach the mid40s. Tonight, clear skies and bitter cold as lows drop into the mid-20s. The record low is 25-degrees set in 1988.

Tuesday, frost early then sunny and breezy as high temps only reach the mid-40s. Halloween evening, clear skies as lows dip into the upper 30s. Tuesday night, mostly clear as lows dip into the mid-20s. The record low is 25 degrees set in 1993.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly as high temperatures remain in the mid-40s. Wednesday night, mostly clear as lows dip into the upper 20s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.