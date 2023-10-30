Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Windy & Colder

Tonight: Record Low Temps
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
By Byron Douglas
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Freeze Warning is in effect from this evening until 10:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Today, rain ending early then windy and colder as high temps only reach the mid40s. Tonight, clear skies and bitter cold as lows drop into the mid-20s. The record low is 25-degrees set in 1988.

Tuesday, frost early then sunny and breezy as high temps only reach the mid-40s. Halloween evening, clear skies as lows dip into the upper 30s. Tuesday night, mostly clear as lows dip into the mid-20s. The record low is 25 degrees set in 1993.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly as high temperatures remain in the mid-40s. Wednesday night, mostly clear as lows dip into the upper 20s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car shot at several times in Evansville
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Spooky! Owensboro band and dance students perform ‘Thriller’ ahead of Halloween
Fire
SUV set on fire in Evansville, police looking for 2 suspects
Travis Wells, Jr.
Man fires shots at woman and her son in Evansville, police say
Obi Tarwoe, Sr.
Police: Man nearly too drunk to stand takes small child trick or treating on Franklin St.

Latest News

10/29 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Alert
10/29 10 p.m. 14 First Alert Alert
10/29 5 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
10/29 5 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
5/18 14 First Alert Sunrise
A cool weekend to make way for a cold start to the week
14 First Alert Forecast
More rain Sunday, first freeze Tuesday